Fire and Fury author Michael Wolff has a second Trump book coming

Image zoom Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Thanks to constant chaos and in-fighting, President Donald Trump’s administration has already provided lots of fodder for journalists to write tell-all books containing inflammatory revelations from White House staffers. One of the first of these was Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury, which sold over 30,000 copies during the first week of its release last January. But the Trump presidency isn’t over yet, which means there’s more story to tell. On Wednesday, publisher Henry Holt announced that Wolff would be following up with a new book, Siege: Trump Under Fire.

Siege is set to pick up right where Fire and Fury left off, covering the second year of Trump’s administration as the president came “under fire from almost every side.” It is set to end with the delivery of the Mueller report into possible Russian interference in the 2016 election, an investigation that dominated headlines for the past year and inspired many presidential tweets. Per the publisher, “Siege reveals an administration that is perpetually beleaguered by investigations and a president who is increasingly volatile, erratic, and exposed.”

Siege: Trump Under Fire is set to be released on June 4. Check out the cover below.

Image zoom Henry Holt

Related content: