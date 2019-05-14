First look: Patricia Cornwell on launching a new thriller series with Quantum

Image zoom Patrick Ecclesine

Meet Captain Chase.

She’s the hero of Quantum, the thriller from best-selling author Patricia Cornwell which is set to launch a new series. Known for her Scarpetta novels, this new chapter finds Cornwell going into the world of space. And EW can exclusively reveal what readers can expect from the book.

On the eve of a top-secret space mission, Captain Calli Chase detects a tripped alarm in the tunnels deep below a NASA research center. A NASA pilot, quantum physicist, and cybercrime investigator, Calli knows that a looming blizzard and government shutdown could provide the perfect cover for sabotage, with deadly consequences.

As it turns out, the danger is worse than she thought. A spatter of dried blood, a missing security badge, a suspicious suicide — a series of disturbing clues point to Calli’s twin sister, Carme, who’s been MIA for days. Desperate to halt the countdown to disaster and to clear her sister’s name, Captain Chase digs deep into her vast cybersecurity knowledge and her painful past, probing for answers to her twin’s erratic conduct. As time is running out, she realizes that failure means catastrophe — not just for the space program but for the safety of the whole nation.

To get Quantum right, Cornwell visited several NASA campuses, including the Kennedy Space Center. “I’m so excited to unveil Quantum,” Cornwell said in a statement. “Fasten your 4-point harness because I’m about to take you on quite the ride with the young and relentless Captain Chase! I hope you’re ready. The countdown begins now.”

Cornwell has exclusively shared the Quantum cover with EW; you can check it out below. The novel publishes Oct. 1 and is available for pre-order.

Image zoom Thomas & Mercer

Related content: