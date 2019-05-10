'You' book series expanding with two more novels from author Caroline Kepnes

Get ready for more creepy stalker action!

A third and fourth book in the psychological thriller series You are on the way from author Caroline Kepnes and publisher Random House. The third book will see Joe (played by Penn Badgley in the Lifetime TV adaptation) move to the Pacific Northwest with a plan to become a family man in his own unique way.

Image zoom Lifetime

Developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble for television, the disturbing first season saw Badgley as Joe — a seemingly charming New York City bookstore manager — who stalks, dates and ultimately harms the object of his affection: an aspiring writer named Beck (Elizabeth Lail). The show became a massive hit when Netflix picked it up in December 2018, with more than 40 million viewers streaming it on the platform. The streaming giant also announced in December of last year that the series would become a “Netflix Original” title, ahead of the premiere of the second season.

In 2016, Kepnes published a sequel to You, appropriately named Hidden Bodies.

