Isa Mazzei can already claim to have written one of the year’s most compelling horror films, thanks to her screenplay for Cam, about a cam girl who battles an online doppelgänger. Now, Mazzei is returning to the same territory with the memoir CAMGIRL (out Nov. 12), in which she details her own real-life experiences in the sex industry.

“When I made my first movie, Cam, a psychological thriller about a camgirl, I was asked the same questions over and over,” Mazzei explains, via email. “How true-to-life is this depiction of camming? Are these interactions based on experiences you had with clients? What’s the weirdest thing you ever did? What did camming bring to your life? What did it mean to you? I realized the only way to answer those questions, even for myself, was to write a book. That was the start of CAMGIRL. CAMGIRL is a story about a girl coming-of-age in the most public way possible: naked and online, for the entire world to see. It begins with me creating a profile on a sugar-daddy dating website, and it ends with me confronting my own deepest secrets. Camming was more than just my job — it was my art, my community, my route to self-discovery. It wasn’t until I wrote this book that I understood how camming saved my life. I can’t wait to share this story.”

From the “former sex worker taking Hollywood by storm” (The Daily Beast), comes a candid and hilarious memoir of sex work, shame, and self-discovery set in the colorful world of live-streaming camgirls.

At twenty-three, Isa Mazzei was just like any other college graduate: broke, lacking purpose, and searching for an identity. She was also a compulsive seductress with a reputation as a slut and heartbreaker. One day, while working a low-paying retail job, she had a revelation: why not embrace her salacious image and make some money off of it?

She began stripping, dancing, masturbating, playing games, making art –– and broadcasting it all online for money as a camgirl. In her first month, she racked up hundreds of nightly viewers, and within a year she ranked in the top 50 girls on a site featuring tens of thousands of performers. Over the course of her career, Isa built her own business, explored BDSM, attended a porn convention, slept with a fan, and pushed herself further than she thought possible. And yet, despite her success, she struggled to fit into the community she so desperately wanted to belong to.

Camgirl is a relatable look at confronting our past traumas and accepting ourselves for who we are. It masterfully explores the complexities of digital life, sexuality and the tensions between our private and public selves. Mazzei’s biting humor and raw vulnerability ensure you’ll never think about sex work — or sex — the same way again.

