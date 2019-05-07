theSkimm is going on tour, and a bunch of celebs are along for the ride

Image zoom Sharon Suh

Fan of theSkimm? The membership company’s founders and CEOs Carly Zakin and Danielle Weisberg have a new book on the way, and now EW can exclusively announce they’ll be headed out on a 10-city tour — with some big names attached.

For “theSkimm Night Out,” the pair will travel around the country to promote How to Skimm Your Life, a book promising to give readers the information they need to make informed and empowered decisions in your life. Covering everything from personal finance, to career, to stress management, global politics, and more, the book breaks down some of the less glamorous parts of adulting, and will answer questions ranging from “What’s the difference between an ETF and a mutual fund?” to “How should I tip while traveling abroad?”

Boasting millions of subscribers, theSkimm has emerged as a powerhouse in digital media, so perhaps it’s no surprise that several tour stops have already sold out. Moderators include Ashley Graham, who’s kicking off the tour in New York on June 10 to a sold-out audience; Sarah Michelle Gellar will anchor the San Francisco stop on June 20; Carla Hall will helm the Charleston stop on June 25; and many more. (Additional names will be announced soon.) During the tour, Zakin and Weisberg will host nights out and reveal everything they’ve learned while building theSkimm, which they launched from their couch in 2012.

“We’re thrilled to have this powerhouse group of women join us for a night filled with real talk,” Carly Zakin and Danielle Weisberg said in a statement. “theSkimm is all about giving women throughout the country information they need to make informed and empowered choices — and these moderators have all done that in their respective fields. We are excited to be able to share their experiences with our community.”

Each ticket also includes pre-show networking and a copy of How to Skimm Your Life. VIP tickets include a signed book and a gift bag filled with some of theSkimm’s favorite products; new headshots by a professional photographer; a complimentary wine flight; access to preferred seating and early entry into the venue; and the opportunity to meet and take a photo with the authors. More information is available on the book website.

Check out the full list of stops, with all of the A-list moderators, below. How to Skimm your Life publishes June 11 and is available for pre-order.

Image zoom Courtesy of Ballantine Books

6/10 – New York, NY – NYU Skirball (SOLD OUT): Moderated by Ashley Graham

6/11 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Athletic Association (SOLD OUT): Moderated by Hannah Bronfman

6/12 – Washington DC – Eaton House (SOLD OUT): Moderated by NPR’s Audie Cornish

6/13 – Nashville, TN – City Winery: Moderated by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin

6/14 – Charlotte, NC – McGlohon Theater at Spirit Square

6/15 – Dallas, TX – Wyly Theatre

6/18 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre

6/20 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall: Moderated by Sarah Michelle Gellar

6/25 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Gaillard Center: Moderated by Carla Hall

6/26 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre: Moderated by Sara Blakely

