Free Comic Book Day: See an exclusive preview of Dark Horse's Stranger Things, Black Hammer stories

It’s that time of year again. This Saturday is Free Comic Book Day, when comic publishers release free sampler editions of their line in order to take advantage of one of the year’s best days for comic shop foot traffic. Dark Horse’s Free Comic Book Day issue this year features two of their biggest properties, Stranger Things and Black Hammer, and EW has an exclusive preview of both stories.

Dark Horse’s previous Stranger Things comic adapted the first season of the Netflix series in graphic form. This month marks the launch of Stranger Things: Six, a prequel story focused on a girl named Francine (a.k.a. Six) who predated Eleven at Hawkins Laboratory. But the story sampled here is a continuation of the main Stranger Things story, bridging the gap between seasons 1 and 2 as Nancy Wheeler and Steve Harington try to figure out how to help her brother Mike deal with Eleven’s disappearance. The story is written by Jody Houser and illustrated by Ibrahim Moustafa.

Black Hammer started out as a superhero comic by Jeff Lemire and Dean Ormston, but has now evolved into its own full-fledged fictional universe, a meta-narrative about the course of 20th century comic books. The story in this issue (illustrated by David Rubin, who previously did the Black Hammer spin-off miniseries Sherlock Frankenstein and the Legion of Evil) features Madame Dragonfly walking readers through her creepy cabin full of stories. Dragonfly, as a character, is meant to invoke dark ’80s Vertigo comics and the old EC Comics horror books. Here, she introduces readers to the stories of brand-new heroes from the Black Hammer world’s past.

Check out an exclusive preview of both stories below, and pick up Dark Horse’s Free Comic Book Day issue this Saturday.

