Exclusive: Nathan W. Pyle's beloved Strange Planet comics get book deal

Image zoom Courtesy Nathan W. Pyle

Are you one of the millions who’s taken to Nathan W. Pyle’s wonderfully weird Strange Planet comics series, about the hilariously mundane (and familiar) lives of extraterrestrials, over the past few months? We’ve got good news: a book is on the way.

EW can exclusively announce that Pyle has teamed with HarperCollins Publishers for a Strange Planet book, to hit the shelves this fall. It’s based on the comics which have gone viral on Instagram, now featuring over 2 million followers, and features never-before-seen illustrations as well. Here’s what to expect from the book.

Strange Planet covers a full life cycle of the planet’s inhabitants, including milestones such as:

The Emergence Day

Being Gains a Sibling

The Being Family Attains a Beast

The Formal Education of a Being

Celebration of Special Days

Being Begins a Vocation

The Beings at Home

Health Status of a Being

The Hobbies of a Being

The Extended Family of the Being

The Being Reflects on Life While Watching the Planet Rotate

In a span of just five weeks, Strange Planet went from 0 to 1.7 million Instagram followers. And it isn’t Pyle’s first success story, either. His witty, informative book NYC Basic Tips and Etiquette was a New York Times best-seller.

Strange Planet goes on-sale on Nov. 19. Check out the official cover below.

Image zoom HarperCollins

Related content: