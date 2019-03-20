Call Me by Your Name sequel Find Me to publish this October

In the same week that Armie Hammer dashed Call Me by Your Name fans’ hopes of a cinematic sequel, EW has confirmed that an official follow-up to André Aciman’s acclaimed original novel is on the way.

Image zoom Sony Pictures Classics

Titled Find Me, the sequel will publish this fall and move into the distant future, as teased in the Call Me by Your Name novel’s epilogue. Vulture has learned preliminary details about the book from publisher Farrar, Straus, and Giroux, particularly that it’ll give a greater spotlight to Elio’s father, Samuel: “In Find Me, Aciman shows us Elio’s father Samuel, now divorced, on a trip from Florence to Rome to visit Elio, who has become a gifted classical pianist. A chance encounter on the train leads to a relationship that changes Sami’s life definitively. Elio soon moves to Paris where he too has a consequential affair, while Oliver, now a professor in northern New England,” considers returning to Europe with his sons having grown.

Late last year, Aciman wrote on Twitter that he was writing a Call Me by Your Name sequel. Though unconfirmed at the time, the news fueled reports that director Luca Guadagnino was planning one on the film side as well. But in an interview with Vulture earlier this week, Hammer hit the brakes on that, saying, “If we do make a second one, I think we’re setting ourselves up for disappointment.” He added: “I’m not sure that it was ever really definitely going to happen. People just seemed so excited about it that we were like, ‘Oh, yeah, f— it! We’ll do it, sure! … It’s not real until it is.”

Call Me by Your Name was originally published in 2007, and after Guadagnino’s adaptation premiered in 2017 to Oscar-winning success, emerged as a powerhouse best-seller.

Find Me will hit shelves Oct. 29.

