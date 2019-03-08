Elton John announces first autobiography for fall 2019

There have been many books written about Elton John, but now the “Rocket Man” is set to tell his own story.

The music legend, 71, who’s currently on his farewell tour, announced Friday the 2019 arrival of his first autobiography. The title and cover will be revealed at a later time, but the book will drop this October.

Image zoom Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

“My life has been one helluva roller coaster ride and I’m now ready to tell you my story, in my own words,” John tweeted.

In an additional video shot from London’s Soho bookshop John Sandoe Books, his “favorite,” the “Tiny Dancer” singer said, “I can’t wait for you to read because it’s the truth and so many books that have been written about me haven’t exactly been truthful.”

The book will arrive during a meaningful year for John, who plans to retire from music after his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour concludes in 2021 after playing 300 shows across five continents.

Rocketman, directed by Dexter Fletcher and starring Taron Egerton as the icon, will be released in theaters on May 31. The film will chronicle the early years of John’s career and feature covers by Egerton of his most beloved tones.

Pre-orders for John’s autobiography are now available from publisher Henry Holt & Co.