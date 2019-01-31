Image zoom Liam Sharp

What happened to Offred?

For fans of The Handmaid’s Tale — the original novel, that is — who’ve been pondering this question for decades, author Margaret Atwood is finally ready to reveal the answer with The Testaments, the official sequel announced late last year. Little has been known about follow-up, but EW can offer at least a little clarity in the form of its official cover, which Atwood has exclusively shared with EW.

The Testaments picks up the story 15 years after Offred stepped into the unknown, with the explosive testaments of three female narrators from Gilead. Importantly, the book is unconnected to Hulu’s ongoing series adaptation, which has moved far beyond the events of the Handmaid’s Tale novel.

The cover, designed by Noma Bar (who previously worked on The Handmaid’s Tale‘s hardcover reissue), swaps the infamous red Handmaid’s color palette for a bold green and features hidden figures to be discovered, a tease of what readers can expect. “I take such an interest in covers, having designed a few of my own, as well as posters, in the distant past — it was cheaper — so I was very happy that Noma Bar took it on,” Atwood tells EW. “The cover is simple and elegant, yet with a concealed puzzle. The back is the front, the front is the back. It’s like the tapestry done by Mary, Queen of Scots: In My End Is My Beginning.”

Check out the cover below. The Testaments publishes Sept. 10 and is available for pre-order.

