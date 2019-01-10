Leigh Bardugo's fantasy epic Shadow and Bone is headed to Netflix

Leigh Bardugo is joining forces with Netflix.

The YA superstar behind the Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows fantasy novels will executive-produce a new high-profile, eight-episode series for the streamer, which will draw from both series (which jointly take place in the Grishaverse). Netflix has enlisted some of its most successful behind-the-camera talent for the project, titled Shadow and Bone: Eric Heisserer, fresh off of adapting the smash film Bird Box, will write the script and serve as showrunner, while Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy is backing the series under his 21 Laps banner. Pouya Shahbazian (the Divergent series) also serves as an executive producer.

Bardugo’s Grishaverse books have sold more than 2.5 million copies in the English language, among the most successful YA series of its era. Here’s the official Netflix logline for Shadow and Bone: “In a world cleaved in two by a massive barrier of perpetual darkness, where unnatural creatures feast on human flesh, a young soldier uncovers a power that might finally unite her country. But as she struggles to hone her power, dangerous forces plot against her. Thugs, thieves, assassins and saints are at war now, and it will take more than magic to survive.”

Later this month, Bardugo will publish the next book in her Grishaverse, King of Scars, which EW debuted an exclusive preview of last fall. The novel is available for pre-order.

