Best. Movie. Year. Ever. book cover features the film class of '99

Think 1999 was an ace year for films? So does Wired and Rolling Stone journalist Brian Raftery, who today revealed the cover for his upcoming book Best. Movie. Year. Ever.: How 1999 Blew Up the Big Screen. He also teased the lineup of interviewees featured in the book.

“It’s a behind-the-scenes look at the making of some of that year’s most influential and unruly films, from Fight Club to The Matrix to Boys Don’t Cry,” Raftery wrote on social media. “And it features more than 130 new interviews with such actors and filmmakers as Reese Witherspoon, Edward Norton, Kirsten Dunst, Steven Soderbergh, Sofia Coppola, Michael Mann, and many more.”

Notable ’99 releases referenced on the book cover include Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, The Blair Witch Project, The Iron Giant, and Election, to name a few.

Best. Movie. Year. Ever.: How 1999 Blew Up the Big Screen will be published April 16 by Simon & Schuster. See the cover of Raftery’s book below.

