J.K. Rowling has 3 things to say to 'a--hole' Twitter troll

Granted, J.K. Rowling is often sparring with her critics on Twitter, but the Harry Potter author’s latest retort was particularly tart.

It all started with the Fantastic Beasts creator dispensing some writing tips over the last couple days since one of the most common questions asked by her fans is how they can be better writers. Hey, free writing advice from one of the most successful authors of all time! Isn’t that kind of her?

But of course, there’s always at one (or dozens, or hundreds) who will take that as an opportunity to snark away, especially given Rowling’s liberal politics.

As one wrote: “Here’s two [questions] that you didn’t answer, why is your writing so s—? How are you so politically delusional?” (It’s best if you read this question to yourself in a sneering Dudley Dursley voice).

Rowling’s reply on Tuesday is an eloquent mixture of politeness, humility, and front-handed slap:

Question 1: I do the best I can with the talent I’ve got, but I know my writing isn’t to everyone’s taste.

Question 2: my politics probably spring from my life experience and my temperament, like everyone else’s.

Question 3: (unwritten but implied) Try being less of an asshole. pic.twitter.com/K1QDqnTazB — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 8, 2019

Hmm. Will they try? Do you think?

