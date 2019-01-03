Another Fab Five member has a book on the way.

Following in the footsteps of his Queer Eye costars Antoni Porowski and Tan France, Karamo Brown has landed a book deal, EW can announce exclusively. In March, he’s set to publish Karamo: My Story of Embracing Purpose, Healing, and Hope, a memoir which publisher Gallery Books describes as “insightful, candid, and inspiring.”

This marks the first time Brown, who broke out with TV audiences on The Real World: Philadelphia in 2004, will detail his life story, exploring how the challenges in his own life have allowed him to transform the lives of those in need. (He previously published a book with the rest of the Fab Five.)

Here’s the book’s synopsis: “When Karamo Brown first auditioned for the casting directors of Netflix’s Queer Eye, he knew he wouldn’t win the role of culture expert by discussing art and theater. Instead he decided to redefine what ‘culture’ could — and should — mean for the show. He took a risk and declared, ‘I am culture.’ Karamo believes that culture is so much more than art museums and the ballet — it’s how people feel about themselves and others, how they relate to the world around them, and how their shared labels, burdens, and experiences affect their daily lives in ways both subtle and profound. Seen through this lens, Karamo is culture: His family is Jamaican and Cuban; he was raised in the South in predominantly white neighborhoods and attended a HBCU (Historically Black College/University); he was trained as a social worker and psychotherapist; he overcame personal issues of colorism, physical and emotional abuse, alcohol and drug addiction, and public infamy; he is a proud and dedicated gay single father of two boys, one biological and one adopted. It is by discussing deep subjects like these, he feels, that the makeovers on the show can attain their full, lasting meaning. Styling your hair and getting new clothes and furniture are important, but it’s imperative that you figure out why you haven’t done so in twenty years so you can truly change your life.

“In his memoir, Karamo reflects on his lifelong education. It comprises every adversity he has overcome, as well as the lessons he has learned along the way. It is only by exploring our difficulties and having the hard conversations — with ourselves and one another — that we are able to adjust our mindsets, heal emotionally, and move forward to live our best lives.”

EW can also exclusively reveal the cover for Karamo, which you can see below. Karamo publishes March 5, and is available for pre-order.

Gallery Books

Related content: