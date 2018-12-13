Exclusive: Alyssa Milano lands deal for activism-themed children's book series

Alyssa Milano is channeling her activism in a new mode: children’s books.

EW can exclusively announce that Milano has signed a major book deal with Scholastic to publish a series entitled Hope, with the first volume slated for an Oct. 1, 2019 release. Illustrated by Eric S. Keyes, it’s described as an empowering fiction series centered on a spunky 11-year-old girl who seeks to create social change in her community.

“As a mother, I can’t think of a more important time to let kids know that their voice matters,” Milano said in a statement. “I’m so excited about my new character, Hope Roberts. She believes in dreaming big. She’s brave and strong and confident in her abilities — but she’s also a girl just trying to survive middle school. I’m thrilled to be working with Scholastic on this empowering book series and can’t wait for everyone to meet Hope.”

Named one of the 2017 Persons of the Year in TIME magazine alongside other activists, Milano gained notice last year for helping to popularize the #MeToo movement. As an actress she’s known for her roles in Charmed, Melrose Place, and Who’s the Boss? (see a photo from her childhood role above) and she most recently appeared in the Netflix series Insatiable.

“I’ve been a huge fan of Alyssa Milano’s for years and I was so excited from the very moment she shared her idea and vision for Hope — a series centered around a smart and passionate character who is ready to conquer the world,” Debra Dorfman, Vice President and Publisher for Global Licensing, Brands and Media of Scholastic, said in a statement. “Alyssa is such positive role model and I admire how she uses her voice and her platform to help those in need around the world, especially children. We at Scholastic are thrilled to share her inspiring and hopeful message to kids everywhere.”

Below, you can check out an exclusive teaser image for Hope, ahead of its Oct. 1, 2019 publication.

Scholastic

Related content: