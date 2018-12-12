Cher announces she's writing her 'life story,' book to publish in 2020

Believe: Cher is writing her life story.

Or so the legendary singer-actress revealed on Twitter Tuesday evening. “Book due out in first part of 2020,” she teased. Then, another bombshell: “Bio Pic to follow.”

Writing Life Story🕶Book Due Out First Part Of 2020🎉

Bio Pic To Follow 🥰 — Cher (@cher) December 12, 2018

EW has yet to confirm any details regarding either the book or the film. Cher has had a relatively big 2018, coming back into the spotlight a bit with her scene-stealing turn in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, her first live-action acting gig since 2010’s Burlesque, and her complement album Dancing Queen, while her early years are also playing out on Broadway in The Cher Show, which features three different actresses starring as her in roles named “Star,” “Lady,” and “Babe.”

Mike Marsland/WireImage

This wouldn’t mark the first time Cher was published, either. Her essay collection The First Time, in which she recounted various events from her life, was released by Simon & Schuster in late 1998, shortly after the death of her husband and partner Sonny Bono. She was also behind the 1991 exercise book Forever Fit and the children’s book Reaching Your Goals, in which she relayed her own experiences of self-actualization for inspiration.

We’ll update this space as more information becomes available. For now, gear up for the possibility of 2020: The Year of Cher.

Related content: