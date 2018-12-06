Angie Thomas headed on 15-city tour for On the Come Up: See details

Angie Thomas is headed back out on the road.

The wait for the author’s follow-up to The Hate U Give is almost over, and she’s planning to celebrate her new novel On the Come Up with readers by embarking on a 15-city book tour across North America, EW can announce exclusively. It’ll launch Feb. 6, the day after publication, in New York, where Thomas will be in conversation with Angela Yee, and finish in the author’s hometown of Jackson, Mississippi, at Lemuria Books.

Expectations are high, with The Hate U Give continuing to top the New York Times YA best-seller list and a film adaptation recently premiering to excellent reviews and solid box-office. On the Come Up is Thomas’ ode to hip-hop from the literary world. The synopsis: “Sixteen-year-old Bri wants to be one of the greatest rappers of all time. Or at least win her first battle. As the daughter of an underground hip hop legend who died right before he hit big, Bri’s got massive shoes to fill. But it’s hard to get your come up when you’re labeled a hoodlum at school, and your fridge at home is empty after your mom loses her job. So Bri pours her anger and frustration into her first song, which goes viral…for all the wrong reasons. Bri soon finds herself at the center of a controversy, portrayed by the media as more menace than MC. But with an eviction notice staring her family down, Bri doesn’t just want to make it — she has to. Even if it means becoming the very thing the public has made her out to be.”

“Bri is trying to get on the brink of making it as a rapper, on the come up in that sense,” Thomas recently teased of the book to EW. “But over the course of the novel, she’s also coming up and growing up as a person. For me, it’s also a coming-of-age story as much as it is a hip-hop story.”

Check out the full tour schedule below. On the Come Up publishes Feb. 5 and is available for pre-order.

HarperCollins Children's Books

Feb. 6

New York, NY – Symphony Space

Conversation with Angela Yee, Radio Personality

Buy tickets here

Feb. 7

Boston, MA – The Wilbur Theatre

Conversation with Christina Tucker, The Angry Black Hotties

Buy tickets here

Feb. 8

Naperville, IL Anderson’s Bookshop

Hosted at Community Christian Church

Conversation with Becky Anderson, Co-Owner of Anderson’s Bookstore

Buy tickets here

Feb. 9

Atlanta, GA – location to come

Conversation with Nic Stone, NYT bestselling author of Dear Martin and Odd One Out

Buy tickets here

Feb. 12

Nashville, TN – War Memorial Auditorium

Conversation with Cat Acree, Fiction Editor at BookPage

Buy tickets here

Feb. 14

Frisco, TX – Independence High School

Conversation with Rose Brock, editor of the YA anthology, Hope Nation

Buy tickets here

Feb. 15

Austin, TX – First Baptist Church

Conversation with Book Enthusiast Maya Smart

Buy tickets here

Feb. 16

Los Angeles, CA – B&N The Grove

Conversation with filmmaker and writer Dream Hampton

Buy tickets here

Feb. 18

Oakland, CA – Oakland Technical High School

Conversation with MK Asante, award-winning author, filmmaker, hip-hop artist, and distinguished professor

Buy tickets here

Feb. 19

Portland, OR – The Newmark Theatre

Conversation with Laini Taylor, NYT bestselling author of Muse of Nightmares

Hosted by Powell’s Books

Buy tickets here

Feb. 21

Vancouver, Canada – Cineplex Scotiabank Theatre

Interview

Buy tickets here

Feb. 22

Edmonton, Canada – West Edmonton Mall

Interview

Not a ticketed event

Feb. 24

Toronto, Canada – Art Gallery of Ontario

Conversation with Donna Bailey Nurse, journalist

Buy tickets here

Feb. 25

Brampton, Canada – Rose Theatre (with the Festival of Literary Diversity)

Conversation with Amanda Parris, radio & TV personality

Buy tickets here

Feb. 28

Jackson, MS – Lemuria Books

Event details to come!

