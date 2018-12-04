Call Me By Your Name author says he's working on a book sequel

We’re getting closer and closer to that hypothetical Call Me By Your Name movie sequel we keep hearing about.

André Aciman, who wrote the original 2007 novel, “would actually love a sequel to Call Me by Your Name,” as he wrote on Twitter Monday. So much so, in fact, that the author says he’s “writing one.”

Aciman seemed to be responding to what screenwriter James Ivory, who wrote the film adaptation, told The Film Stage in November. “André Aciman just laughed at the idea to me. He said it was not a good idea,” he said. “They can’t do a sequel, I think, without him being on board. It’s his characters and his story. But that seems to have died down a bit. I haven’t heard much about it lately.”

I would actually love a sequel to Call Me by Your Name. In fact I am writing one. — André Aciman (@aaciman) December 4, 2018

Director Luca Guadagnino and Ivory adapted the novel, a coming-of-age story about the young Elio (Timothée Chalamet) and his summer-long Italian villa romance with Oliver (Armie Hammer), into a feature film. It sparked Oscar nominations, an Oscar win (for Ivory’s script), and memes on memes on memes.

Since then, there’s been talk about a potential sequel — and with Aciman saying he’s working on a book follow-up, that means the material will already be there for Guadagnino’s team to mine.

Hammer had a one-word response to this news: “BOOOM!”

BOOOM! — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) December 4, 2018

Guadagnino, it seems, already has ideas cooking for where the story might go. “If I paired the age of Elio in the film with the age of Timothée, in three years’ time Timothée will be 25 as would Elio by the time the second story was set,” he said, as reported by ScreenDaily. That would place these characters in the year 1990, “the time of the fall of communism and the start of the new world order and the so-called ’The End of History’ that Francis Fukuyama established then.”

The filmmaker also suggested at the time, “I don’t think Elio is necessarily going to become a gay man. He hasn’t found his place yet,” which caused some criticism from readers and critics. “I can tell you that I believe that he would start an intense relationship with Marzia [played by Esther Garrel] again,” he said.

Both of the film’s leading stars also said they would want a sequel.

“It will happen because there are already people working on it and trying to make it happen,” Hammer told Variety in September. “How much do I know and how much could I tell you are two very different things,” he added. “I know a lot, but I can’t tell you anything.”

“I don’t see any world where it doesn’t happen,” Chalamet told Time. “I think André is comfortable with a sequel being made. I know Luca really wants it. And I know Armie and I are 1,000 percent in.”

