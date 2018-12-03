The Tiger’s Wife was one of 2011’s very best books, so there’s plenty of reason to get excited by the fact that author Téa Obreht is finally returning with a new novel.

EW can exclusively announce that Random House will publish Obreht’s second book, Inland, a sweeping story set in the lawless, drought-ridden lands of the Arizona Territory in 1893. Described as “a stunning tale of perseverance,” it depicts a place of magic and myth, and tells the story of Nora, an unflinching frontierswoman awaiting the return of her husband who has gone in search of water, and also the story of Lurie, a former outlaw haunted by his past.

EW can also announce that Random House has acquired two new novels from Obreht. The Tiger’s Wife was her debut, for which she was a National Book Award finalist and won the U.K.’s prestigious Orange Prize.

“Some years ago, while doing research in the Southwest, I happened upon a frontier story about the surprising intersection of two very different journeys,” Obreht tells EW. “Puzzling out how such disparate lives could come together, and what effect each might have on the other, led me to Inland. I’ve always been drawn to the small, personally meaningful stories that support a life, the kinds of stories people tell themselves about themselves, and the way place makes us who we are — often at great cost.”

Below, you can check out Inland‘s cover. The book publishes Aug. 13, and is available for pre-order.

Random House

Related content: