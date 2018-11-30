Michelle Obama's Becoming memoir becomes best-selling book of 2018

Fifteen days after its release, Michelle Obama‘s memoir is now the best-selling book of 2018.

Fear: Trump in the White House by Watergate journalist Bob Woodward and The Hate U Give by top YA author Angie Thomas were heading for that distinction, but Penguin Random House announced Friday that Becoming sold more than 2 million copies across North America. That includes all formats: hardcover, e-book, and audio sales.

This after selling a massive 725,000 copies on its first day in print.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

By comparison, former First Lady Hillary Clinton’s Living History sold 1 million copies over a month’s time, former President George W. Bush’s Decision Points sold 2 million copies over several weeks, and former President Bill Clinton’s My Life sold more than 1 million copies in the first eight days of publication.

In Becoming, Obama reflects on moments from growing up on the South Side of Chicago, her years as an executive and balancing the demands of family life, and her time in the White House.

In the U.S. and Canada, Becoming will have 3.4 million copies in circulation with its sixth printing. The title remains in the No. 1 spot of The New York Times‘ best-seller lists for Hardcover Nonfiction and the Combined Print and E-Book Bestsellers.

The former first lady is also currently on a 10-city book tour across America. Upcoming stops are scheduled in Brooklyn, Detroit, Denver, San Jose, and Dallas.

Obama will also appear this Monday at London’s Royal Festival Hall where she will be in conversation by writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. Continuing her European book tour, she will appear at Paris’ La Seine Musicale on Dec. 5 with former CNN International journalist Isha Sesay and in Berlin on Dec. 6.

