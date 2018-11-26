Saga, the popular and critically-acclaimed comic series from writer Brian K. Vaughan and artist Fiona Staples, has a somewhat misleading name. Although the book covers a wide sweep of people and events caught up in an intergalactic war, it’s really telling one “saga” in particular: The life of Hazel, a young girl born from the two sides of the aforementioned war. The first issue of Saga began with Hazel’s birth (“this is how an idea becomes real”), but she’s come a long way since then. To prove it, EW can exclusively reveal the cover for the upcoming hardcover collection Saga Book Three, featuring an adorable illustration of Hazel starting to get her adult teeth.

In a recent interview with EW, Vaughan noted that because of Hazel’s infancy at the series’ start, many readers simply assumed that her parents Marko and Alanna were the actual protagonists of Saga. As the comic has gone on, however, Hazel has taken a more central role in the proceedings, which continue to be narrated by her future adult self. Already in three covers, she’s gone from a baby to an infant to a burgeoning young child; this new one even shows off her horns and wings, a unique combination in her war-torn galaxy.

Following the recent climactic events of issue #54, Saga is currently on hiatus while Vaughan and Staples take some time off from the punishing monthly comic schedule and reboot themselves for the series’ next chapter. Saga Book Three (and its two hardcover predecessors) should provide an excellent way for readers to catch up during the break. Those who have already caught up can read EW’s spoiler-heavy interview with Vaughan and Staples here.

Check out the exclusive cover for Saga Book Three below. The deluxe hardcover, collecting issues #37-54, is set to hit stores on May 29, 2019.

Image Comics

