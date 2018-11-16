Michelle Obama's Becoming sells a whopping 725,000 copies on first day

Michelle Obama is quickly becoming a top-selling author.

The former First Lady’s new memoir, Becoming, sold more than 725,000 copies in the United States and Canada on its first day of publication earlier this week, Penguin Random House announced Friday. That figure, which includes preorders and all formats, marks the highest single-day sales total for any book published by the company this year.

The publishing giant also revealed that printing its first round of 1.8 million hardcover copies wasn’t enough to satisfy readers and booksellers: Huge demand for the highly anticipated memoir spurred Crown Publishing (a division of Penguin) to order an additional 800,000 hardcover copies, bringing the total to 2.6 million.

Becoming has been published in hardcover, audiobook, and ebook editions. It is also available in Spanish with the title Becoming: Mi Historia, as well as 29 other languages around the world. Mrs. Obama is supporting the book with a high-profile national tour.

“We are thrilled by the extraordinary response to Mrs. Obama’s beautifully rendered and deeply personal memoir, and we are confident that Becoming will inspire millions of readers,” Madeline McIntosh, CEO of Penguin Random House U.S., said in a statement.

