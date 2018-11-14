Sabrina Spellman contains multitudes.

Viewers who first fell in love with the titular teenage witch on the cute ’90s sitcom starring Melissa Joan Hart were presumably shocked and intrigued by the darker, more occult version of the character played by Kiernan Shipka on Netflix’s new Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series, which is based on a horror comic published by Archie Comics in 2014. Now, EW can exclusively reveal that Archie Comics will soon publish a new Sabrina the Teenage Witch comic — and it will swing the pendulum back to the lighter side of the character.

Set to launch in the spring, the new five-issue Sabrina the Teenage Witch miniseries will be written by Kelly Thompson and illustrated by the husband-and-wife team of Veronica and Andy Fish. Thompson is a rising star in comics, having penned Hawkeye and West Coast Avengers for Marvel, and she’s also set to take over writing duties on Captain Marvel in the new year, just in time for the much-anticipated movie.

“Sabrina is one of the most fascinating and story-rich properties at Archie, so I feel incredibly lucky to get the opportunity to build in that world, and with [Archie Comics co-president] Alex Segura, someone I’ve been hoping to work with for a long time now,” Thompson says in a statement to EW. “Because Chilling Adventures of Sabrina already exists and is brilliant, readers should expect something a little different in our book, a modern interpretation of the classic. One of my favorite things to do is come in and modernize a wonderful classic, and I hope with this incredible team on board we can do something really special with Sabrina.”

The first issue synopsis finds Sabrina moving to Greendale alongside her aunts Hilda and Zelda. There’s no Dark Baptism on the horizon here; instead, Sabrina’s struggles are more down-to-earth (balancing love interests, an instant rivalry, and a couple of misfits who might or might not become fast friends), as she navigates high school and manages her burgeoning magical powers.

Veronica Fish tells EW that she was a big fan of the Hart sitcom, and even has a personal connection to the character that in a different world might even be construed as supernatural: “I actually grew up in the Greendale area of Massachusetts and had a moody black cat named Sam,” she says. “But I couldn’t, and still can’t, do magic.”

Check out the Fishes’ character designs below. Sabrina the Teenage Witch #1 is set to go on sale March 27.

