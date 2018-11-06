Prepare to see The Colorado Kid in a whole new way.

EW can exclusively announce that Stephen King’s best-selling mystery novel — and inspiration for the TV series Haven — is headed back to bookstores for the first time in 10 years, in a brand-new illustrated edition. The novel has been out of print for a decade; the re-release will feature 20 new interior illustrations by a stellar range of artists.

In The Colorado Kid, a rookie newspaperwoman learns the true meaning of mystery when she investigates a 25-year-old unsolved and very strange case involving a dead man found on an island off the coast of Maine. The novel was originally published in 2005, and served as a loose basis for Haven, the Syfy series which aired from 2010 to 2015.

Last month King published Elevation, a new novella.

King and Hard Case Crime, the imprint behind the new edition, have exclusively shared with EW the new cover for The Colorado Kid, painted by Paul Mann, as well as a pair of eye-catching interiors. One note: The first of the illustrations below is by actress Kate Kelton, who starred in the third and fourth seasons of Haven. (The other by is by Mark Edward Geyer.)

Check out the images below. The Colorado Kid’s new edition will publish June 4, and is available for pre-order.

Hard Case Crime

Hard Case Crime

Hard Case Crime

