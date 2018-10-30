Ready for Stephen King’s Elevation?

The slim new mystery has finally hit shelves, and it’ll be perfect to knock out over one chilly fall day — but for those who have yet to get their hands on a copy, the author has shared a taste exclusively with EW.

Elevation brings King back to his beloved town of Castle Rock, while also exploring some timely themes regarding discrimination and inclusion. Here’s the official synopsis:

“Although Scott Carey doesn’t look any different, he’s been steadily losing weight. There are a couple of other odd things, too. He weighs the same in his clothes and out of them, no matter how heavy they are. Scott doesn’t want to be poked and prodded. He mostly just wants someone else to know, and he trusts Doctor Bob Ellis… Scott is engaged in a low-grade — but escalating — battle with the lesbians next door whose dog regularly drops his business on Scott’s lawn. One of the women is friendly; the other, cold as ice. Both are trying to launch a new restaurant, but the people of Castle Rock want no part of a gay married couple, and the place is in trouble. When Scott finally understands the prejudices they face — including his own — he tries to help. Unlikely alliances, the annual foot race, and the mystery of Scott’s affliction bring out the best in people who have indulged the worst in themselves and others.”

As to what exactly is behind Scott’s affliction, we can’t say just yet. But below, King reads a tantalizing excerpt from the novel’s opening chapter. Intrigued? Elevation is available for purchase in hardcover and audiobook forms.

