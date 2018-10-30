Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, more to moderate Michelle Obama book tour

Michelle Obama’s blockbuster book launch has officially added some serious star power.

The former FLOTUS will be embarking on a nationwide tour this November to promote the publication of her memoir, Becoming, one of the year’s most anticipated titles. But she’s putting on the kinds of events more typical of A-list comedians and iconic musicians, taking over venues which hold tens of thousands of people, including the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the final stop. Safe to say, the level of interest isn’t enough for your local Barnes & Noble to accommodate.

Tickets had already been selling out fast. And there’s no reason that trend won’t accelerate with the latest news. Live Nation, the company producing the tour on behalf of publisher Crown, announced Tuesday the list of moderators for the book tour’s events. The shortlist: Reese Witherspoon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Valerie Jarrett, poet Elizabeth Alexander, Phoebe Robinson, journalist Michele Norris, and Tracee Ellis Ross. Oh, and to kick things off at the United Center in Obama’s hometown of Chicago, none other than Oprah Winfrey will be seated across from the author.

While tickets are running north of $1,000, given the level of anticipation, “It is important to Mrs. Obama that her Becoming tour events are accessible to as many people as possible,” per Live Nation. Last week, it was announced that a selection of the local and community organizations would receive free admission to stops on the tour. In addition, 10 percent of ticket sales has been set aside for various organizations including, but not limited to, charities, schools, and community groups in each city the tour visits. And thousands of tickets will be given away.

See below for the full schedule of events — and which stars will be moderating them.

Nov. 13 at United Center, Chicago, IL: Moderated by Oprah Winfrey

Nov. 15 at The Forum, Los Angeles, CA: Moderated by Tracee Ellis Ross

Nov. 17 at Capital One Arena, Washington, DC: Moderated by Valerie Jarrett

Nov. 24 at TD Garden in Boston, MA: Moderated by Michele Norris

Nov. 25 at Capital One Arena, Washington, DC: Moderated by Elizabeth Alexander

Nov. 29 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA: Moderated by Phoebe Robinson

Dec. 1 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY: Moderated by Elizabeth Alexander

Dec. 11 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI: Moderated by Phoebe Robinson

Dec. 13 at Pepsi Center Arena in Denver, CO: Moderated by Reese Witherspoon

Dec. 14 at SAP Center in San Jose, CA: Moderated by Michele Norris

Dec. 17 at American Airlines Arena in Dallas, TX: Moderated by Valerie Jarrett

Dec. 19 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY: Moderated by Sarah Jessica Parker

Becoming publishes Nov. 13, and tickets for the tour are available for purchase.

David Livingston/Getty Images; Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Mike Marsland/WireImage

