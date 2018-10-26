Actors-turned-memoirists share stories of Hollywood, heartbreak, and screening Oprah's calls  

BUSY: To me the microaggressions are as much of a bummer as the bigger ones, you know? I actually think I am very hard on myself and what I wish I would have done differently. There are so many times where you feel that you just have to swallow it.

ELLIE: It’s almost a matter of, you feel like you only have so much energy. So it’s pathetic that it has to be an issue of choosing your battles, but if you were to address every single mistreatment you’d be doing it all day.

PHOEBE: You wouldn’t work at all.

ABBI: This is not in my book, but Ilana [Glazer] and I just dealt with this on [the Broad City] set where an actor said something that he thought was a compliment to Ilana about her body, and I was right there, and we were both, like, shook. And we’re the showrunners! We are the bosses of the whole show. But I guess he didn’t know that.

VIDEO: Broad City stars had to explain to an actor on set why his ‘compliment’ was not okay



PHOEBE: He didn’t? Read the call sheet, bitch!

BUSY: Well, you know the famous Anne Lamott quote, “If people wanted you to write about them nicely, they should have behaved better”? Do I feel beholden to prepare them? At this point in my life, no, I don’t need to hold your hand, I’m sorry.

ELLIE: I changed the name of my field-hockey coach! I changed the name of the squirrel. It was actually Natalia.

ABBI: Now she knows! Now she knows.

EW: Well, while we’re dropping names, Ellie, you and Busy both had close encounters with the Pope.

BUSY: The Pope actually touched me.

ELLIE: I did not make contact.