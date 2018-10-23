To Kill a Mockingbird named America's favorite novel ever

Harper Collins Publishers

To Kill a Mockingbird

Book Details
type
Book
Genre
Thriller ,
Family ,
Fiction
placeholder
David Canfield
October 23, 2018 at 09:25 PM EDT
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

America’s favorite novel ever has been named: Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird.

More than four million votes were cast for PBS’s The Great American Read program, in which the public was given a list of 100 popular fiction contenders to choose their most-loved book. The contest was introduced in May with the long list, and voting has taken place through the fall, with PBS airing eight episodes spotlighting the novels according to theme: “Heroes,” What We Do for Love,” and on. Celebrities and famous authors were featured in the episodes, providing commentary on their personal favorite books and why they’ve resonated.

The list ranged from contemporary hits like the Harry Potter and A Song of Fire and Ice series to classics such as Jane Austen’s Pride & Prejudice and George Orwell’s 1984. Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird was written in the early stages of the Civil Rights Movement, published in 1960, and explores racial tensions in 1934 Alabama. It has been repeatedly adapted, spawned a controversial sequel — the only other novel Lee published — and will next hit the stage in a splashy Broadway production, with Jeff Daniels taking on the role of Atticus Finch. (It begins previews on Broadway on Nov. 1 before opening on Thursday, Dec. 13 at the Shubert Theatre.)

Per PBS, To Kill a Mockingbird led The Great American Read voting from the first week, and kept the lead for the entire five months of voting, despite strong competition from a few finalists. It also topped the list of votes in every state except North Carolina and Wyoming. Other books to make the Top 10 of the Great American Read include the Outlander series (which ultimately placed as runner-up), the Lord of the Rings trilogy by J.R.R. Tolkien, and the children’s book Charlotte’s Web.

Meredith Vieira served as host of The Great American Read. “We’ve forgotten how great it is to just pick up a book,” she told EW.

You can catch up on the Great American Read series by watching full episodes here. And be sure to check out the entire list, in case there are any books you feel were unjustly ignored. The full rankings are below:

  1. To Kill a Mockingbird
  2. Outlander (Series)
  3. Harry Potter (Series)
  4. Pride and Prejudice
  5. Lord of the Rings
  6. Gone with the Wind
  7. Charlotte’s Web
  8. Little Women
  9. Chronicles of Narnia
  10. Jane Eyre
  11. Anne of Green Gables
  12. Grapes of Wrath
  13. A Tree Grows in Brooklyn
  14. Book Thief
  15. Great Gatsby
  16. The Help
  17. The Adventures of Tom Sawyer
  18. 1984
  19. And Then There Were None
  20. Atlas Shrugged
  21. Wuthering Heights
  22. Lonesome Dove
  23. Pillars of the Earth
  24. Stand
  25. Rebecca
  26. A Prayer for Owen Meany
  27. Color Purple
  28. Alice in Wonderland
  29. Great Expectations
  30. Catcher in the Rye
  31. Where the Red Fern Grows
  32. Outsiders
  33. The Da Vinci Code
  34. The Handmaid’s Tale
  35. Dune
  36. The Little Prince
  37. Call of the Wild
  38. The Clan of the Cave Bear
  39. The Hitchhiker’s Guide to The Galaxy
  40. The Hunger Games
  41. The Count of Monte Cristo
  42. The Joy Luck Club
  43. Frankenstein
  44. The Giver
  45. Memoirs of a Geisha
  46. Moby Dick
  47. Catch 22
  48. Game of Thrones (series)
  49. Foundation (series)
  50. War and Peace
  51. Their Eyes Were Watching God
  52. Jurassic Park
  53. The Godfather
  54. One Hundred Years of Solitude
  55. The Picture of Dorian Gray
  56. The Notebook
  57. The Shack
  58. A Confederacy of Dunces
  59. The Hunt for Red October
  60. Beloved
  61. The Martian
  62. The Wheel of Time (series)
  63. Siddhartha
  64. Crime and Punishment
  65. The Sun Also Rises
  66. The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime
  67. A Separate Peace
  68. Don Quixote
  69. The Lovely Bones
  70. The Alchemist
  71. Hatchet (series)
  72. Invisible Man
  73. The Twilight Saga (series)
  74. Tales of the City (series)
  75. Gulliver’s Travels
  76. Ready Player One
  77. Left Behind (series)
  78. Gone Girl
  79. Watchers
  80. The Pilgrim’s Progress
  81. Alex Cross Mysteries (series)
  82. Things Fall Apart
  83. Heart of Darkness
  84. Gilead
  85. Flowers in the Attic
  86. Fifty Shades of Grey
  87. The Sirens of Titan
  88. This Present Darkness
  89. Americanah
  90. Another Country
  91. Bless Me, Ultima
  92. Looking for Alaska
  93. The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao
  94. Swan Song
  95. Mind Invaders
  96. White Teeth
  97. Ghost
  98. The Coldest Winter Ever
  99. The Intuitionist
  100. Doña Bárbára

Related content:

To Kill a Mockingbird

type
Book
Genre
Thriller,
Family,
Fiction
author
Harper Lee
publisher
HarperCollins
Complete Coverage
To Kill a Mockingbird

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now