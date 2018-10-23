America’s favorite novel ever has been named: Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird.

More than four million votes were cast for PBS’s The Great American Read program, in which the public was given a list of 100 popular fiction contenders to choose their most-loved book. The contest was introduced in May with the long list, and voting has taken place through the fall, with PBS airing eight episodes spotlighting the novels according to theme: “Heroes,” What We Do for Love,” and on. Celebrities and famous authors were featured in the episodes, providing commentary on their personal favorite books and why they’ve resonated.

The list ranged from contemporary hits like the Harry Potter and A Song of Fire and Ice series to classics such as Jane Austen’s Pride & Prejudice and George Orwell’s 1984. Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird was written in the early stages of the Civil Rights Movement, published in 1960, and explores racial tensions in 1934 Alabama. It has been repeatedly adapted, spawned a controversial sequel — the only other novel Lee published — and will next hit the stage in a splashy Broadway production, with Jeff Daniels taking on the role of Atticus Finch. (It begins previews on Broadway on Nov. 1 before opening on Thursday, Dec. 13 at the Shubert Theatre.)

Per PBS, To Kill a Mockingbird led The Great American Read voting from the first week, and kept the lead for the entire five months of voting, despite strong competition from a few finalists. It also topped the list of votes in every state except North Carolina and Wyoming. Other books to make the Top 10 of the Great American Read include the Outlander series (which ultimately placed as runner-up), the Lord of the Rings trilogy by J.R.R. Tolkien, and the children’s book Charlotte’s Web.

Meredith Vieira served as host of The Great American Read. “We’ve forgotten how great it is to just pick up a book,” she told EW.

You can catch up on the Great American Read series by watching full episodes here. And be sure to check out the entire list, in case there are any books you feel were unjustly ignored. The full rankings are below:

To Kill a Mockingbird Outlander (Series) Harry Potter (Series) Pride and Prejudice Lord of the Rings Gone with the Wind Charlotte’s Web Little Women Chronicles of Narnia Jane Eyre Anne of Green Gables Grapes of Wrath A Tree Grows in Brooklyn Book Thief Great Gatsby The Help The Adventures of Tom Sawyer 1984 And Then There Were None Atlas Shrugged Wuthering Heights Lonesome Dove Pillars of the Earth Stand Rebecca A Prayer for Owen Meany Color Purple Alice in Wonderland Great Expectations Catcher in the Rye Where the Red Fern Grows Outsiders The Da Vinci Code The Handmaid’s Tale Dune The Little Prince Call of the Wild The Clan of the Cave Bear The Hitchhiker’s Guide to The Galaxy The Hunger Games The Count of Monte Cristo The Joy Luck Club Frankenstein The Giver Memoirs of a Geisha Moby Dick Catch 22 Game of Thrones (series) Foundation (series) War and Peace Their Eyes Were Watching God Jurassic Park The Godfather One Hundred Years of Solitude The Picture of Dorian Gray The Notebook The Shack A Confederacy of Dunces The Hunt for Red October Beloved The Martian The Wheel of Time (series) Siddhartha Crime and Punishment The Sun Also Rises The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime A Separate Peace Don Quixote The Lovely Bones The Alchemist Hatchet (series) Invisible Man The Twilight Saga (series) Tales of the City (series) Gulliver’s Travels Ready Player One Left Behind (series) Gone Girl Watchers The Pilgrim’s Progress Alex Cross Mysteries (series) Things Fall Apart Heart of Darkness Gilead Flowers in the Attic Fifty Shades of Grey The Sirens of Titan This Present Darkness Americanah Another Country Bless Me, Ultima Looking for Alaska The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao Swan Song Mind Invaders White Teeth Ghost The Coldest Winter Ever The Intuitionist Doña Bárbára

