No sleep till Tuesday: Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz, a.k.a. Mike D and Ad-Rock of the Beastie Boys, are set to release their Beastie Boys Book on Oct. 30, including an audiobook version that boasts a rock-star cast to match.

The memoir chronicles the influential hip-hop group’s rise to fame with with their late third member, Adam Yauch, a.k.a. MCA, through a series of first-person anecdotes and testimonials from A-list friends and collaborators. Among the narrators of the audiobook version are comedians like Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, television personalities such as Rachel Maddow and Jon Stewart, musicians including Snoop Dogg and Elvis Costello, actors ranging from Steve Buscemi to Tim Meadows, and many, many more.

Penguin Random House

All told, more than 40 celebrities are featured in this unconventional autobiography. Inside the physical book, vintage photos, cartoons, and other memorabilia from the trio’s experiences over the past several decades are scattered among the text. With more than 550 pages and possibly the most star-studded cast in audiobook history, the Beastie Boys Book is as panoramic as the group’s genre-jumping music.

So now you don’t have to fight for your right to party with the Beastie Boys — you can just crank up the audiobook and read along. The Beastie Boys Book is available for pre-order. Check out the full audiobook cast list below.

Steve Buscemi

Tim Meadows

Ada Calhoun

Bette Midler

Bobby Cannavale

Mix Master Mike

Exene Cervenka

Nas

Roy Choi

Yoshimi O

Jarvis Cocker

Rosie Perez

Elvis Costello

Amy Poehler

Chuck D

Kelly Reichardt

Nadia Dajani

John C. Reilly

Snoop Dogg

Ian Rogers

Will Ferrell

Maya Rudolph

Crosby Fitzgerald

Rev Run

Randy Gardner

Luc Sante

Kim Gordon

Kate Schellenbach

Josh Hamilton

MC Serch

LL Cool J

Chloe Sevigny

Spike Jonze

Jon Stewart

Pat Kiernan

Ben Stiller

Talib Kweli

Wanda Sykes

Dave Macklovitch

Jeff Tweedy

Rachel Maddow

Philippe Zdar

