No sleep till Tuesday: Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz, a.k.a. Mike D and Ad-Rock of the Beastie Boys, are set to release their Beastie Boys Book on Oct. 30, including an audiobook version that boasts a rock-star cast to match.
The memoir chronicles the influential hip-hop group’s rise to fame with with their late third member, Adam Yauch, a.k.a. MCA, through a series of first-person anecdotes and testimonials from A-list friends and collaborators. Among the narrators of the audiobook version are comedians like Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, television personalities such as Rachel Maddow and Jon Stewart, musicians including Snoop Dogg and Elvis Costello, actors ranging from Steve Buscemi to Tim Meadows, and many, many more.
All told, more than 40 celebrities are featured in this unconventional autobiography. Inside the physical book, vintage photos, cartoons, and other memorabilia from the trio’s experiences over the past several decades are scattered among the text. With more than 550 pages and possibly the most star-studded cast in audiobook history, the Beastie Boys Book is as panoramic as the group’s genre-jumping music.
So now you don’t have to fight for your right to party with the Beastie Boys — you can just crank up the audiobook and read along. The Beastie Boys Book is available for pre-order. Check out the full audiobook cast list below.
- Steve Buscemi
- Tim Meadows
- Ada Calhoun
- Bette Midler
- Bobby Cannavale
- Mix Master Mike
- Exene Cervenka
- Nas
- Roy Choi
- Yoshimi O
- Jarvis Cocker
- Rosie Perez
- Elvis Costello
- Amy Poehler
- Chuck D
- Kelly Reichardt
- Nadia Dajani
- John C. Reilly
- Snoop Dogg
- Ian Rogers
- Will Ferrell
- Maya Rudolph
- Crosby Fitzgerald
- Rev Run
- Randy Gardner
- Luc Sante
- Kim Gordon
- Kate Schellenbach
- Josh Hamilton
- MC Serch
- LL Cool J
- Chloe Sevigny
- Spike Jonze
- Jon Stewart
- Pat Kiernan
- Ben Stiller
- Talib Kweli
- Wanda Sykes
- Dave Macklovitch
- Jeff Tweedy
- Rachel Maddow
- Philippe Zdar
