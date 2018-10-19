Stephanie Garber is ready to deliver a grand Finale.

The author is set to bring her breakout Caraval trilogy to a close with a fittingly titled third and final book. All comes to a head in Finale, capping the thrilling saga which began with two sisters escaping their father, and has since developed into an enchanting, at times pulse-pounding fantasy — and a No. 1 New York Times best-seller.

“My heart definitely felt a lot of things as I wrote Finale,” Garber tells EW as she previews the final book. “These characters have been a part of my life for over four years, and I’m really thankful for that.”

Here’s the book’s official synopsis: “It’s been two months since the last Caraval concluded, two months since the Fates were freed from an enchanted deck of cards, two months since Tella saw Legend, and two months since Legend claimed the empire’s throne as his own. Now, Legend is preparing for his official coronation and Tella is determined to stop it. She believes her own mother, who still remains in an enchanted sleep, is the rightful heir to the throne. Meanwhile, Scarlett has started a game of her own. She’s challenged Julian and her former fiancé, Count Nicolas d’Arcy, to a competition where the winner will receive her hand in marriage. Finally, Scarlett feels as if she is in complete control over her life and future. She is unaware that her mother’s past has put her in the greatest danger of all.”

As to what Garber can say at this stage? “When I pitched the title of Finale to my editor, who had yet to read the story, I said that this book is like a lit firework; it explodes early on as everyone battles themselves and others to conquer all their nightmares, so that they can create new dreams,” she teases. “And my personal hope is that this book has all the magic of Caraval, along with all the heartbreak readers expect in a finale.”

Ahead of the book’s publication next year, Garber has shared the cover exclusively with EW, which you can see below. “I’m obsessed with this cover. I’ve loved all the covers for this series and I’m extraordinarily grateful for my incredible cover designer, Erin Fitzsimmons,” Garber says. “Erin’s designs have brought extra life to the world of Caraval, and I especially love what she did with the purple for Finale — it’s so dramatic and bold, which is very fitting for this book.”

Check out the cover below. Finale publishes on May 7, 2019, and is available for pre-order.

