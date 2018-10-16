V.E. Schwab's long out-of-print debut is getting a gorgeous new release

V.E. Schwab‘s debut novel The Near Witch, which has long been out of print, is being reissued with new material and a new introduction by the author, EW can announce exclusively.

The news should be of utmost interest to the best-selling author’s fans: Since The Near Witch‘s original publication in 2011, Schwab has emerged as one of the biggest names in fantasy, with acclaimed works such as Vicious (2013) and the Shades of Magic series (which will soon spawn a prequel series). Her most recent novel, Vengeful, debuted at No. 7 on the New York Times best-seller list for hardcover fiction.

The Near Witch is part fairytale, part love story. Here’s the official synopsis: “‘The Near Witch’ is only an old story told to frighten children. If the wind calls at night, you must not listen. The wind is lonely, and always looking for company. There are no strangers in the town of Near. These are the truths that Lexi has heard all her life. But when an actual stranger, a boy who seems to fade like smoke, appears outside her home on the moor at night, she knows that at least one of these sayings is no longer true. The next night, the children of Near start disappearing from their beds, and the mysterious boy falls under suspicion. As the hunt for the children intensifies, so does Lexi’s need to know about the witch that just might be more than a bedtime story, about the wind that seems to speak through the walls at night, and about the history of this nameless boy.”

The Near Witch is being reissued by Titan Books, and it will feature an original introduction written by Schwab, in addition to the first-ever print publication of her story “The Ash-Born Boy.” In both the U.S. and the U.K., the new edition will publish on March 12, 2019.

“It’s a surreal and incredible thing, returning to The Near Witch to shelves,” Schwab says. “It was my first book, the first time I saw my work in print, my name on the cover. I had no idea what shape my career would take, the way it would shift and grow. It was in print for less than 2 years and has since become a strange and vaguely mythic story, one readers heard of, but couldn’t find. Now, eight years, and 14 books later, I can say it’s coming back. The book that started it all.”

Check out the reissue’s exclusive cover below.

Disney-Hyperion

