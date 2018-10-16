Michael Cudlitz and Mary McCormack are going back in time.

The two veteran screen actors head up ABC’s new series The Kids Are Alright, a family sitcom set in the 1970s. It centers on a brash Irish-Catholic clan of eight kids, and kicks off when the eldest son returns home from seminary, only to reveal to his proud parents that he’s thinking of giving it up. Safe to say, the reaction isn’t initially great, but it soon pushes the family to look inward.

“It gets people thinking in a new and different way,” Cudlitz (Southland, The Walking Dead), who plays patriarch Mike, teases. One such example? Middle child Timmy (Jack Gore) pursuing his passion for show-business.

But it’s not all heartwarming family comedy. After all, this show is set in the ’70s, which means it’s bound to have some fun playing up the time period. “Parent supervision, helicopter parenting — those things didn’t exist at that time,” Cudlitz explains. “It was sort of like, Be home by the time the streetlights are on.”

Trust that The Kids Are Alright will have some fun, too. “The fashion stuff is unlimited,” McCormack (In Plain Sight, House of Lies) gushes. “There’s going to be some great clothes.”

The Kids Are Alright premieres Tuesday at 8.30 p.m. ET. Watch our chat with Cudlitz and McCormack above.