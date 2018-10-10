These are the finalists for the 2018 National Book Award

After whittling hundreds of choices down to longlists of 10 last week, the National Book Awards have announced the finalists for their 2018 prizes.

In the Fiction category, previous Fates and Furies finalist Lauren Groff advances to the shortlist for her story collection Florida along with Rebecca Makkai (The Great Believers), Sigrid Nunez (The Friend), and Brandon Hobson (Where the Dead Sit Talking). Among those longlisted who did not make the final cut are breakout debut author Tommy Orange (There There) and American Marriage author Tayari Jones.

Among Nonfiction finalists, standouts include Sarah Smarsh’s pained memoir Heartland and Jeffrey C. Stewart’s Alain Locke biography The New Negro. Finalists were also announced for Poetry, Young People’s Literature, and Translated Literature, a new category which features among its shortlist Booker Prize-winning Flights and the Jhumpa Lahiri-translated Italian novel Trick.

Check out the finalists below. The National Book Awards for 2018 will be announced on Nov. 14.

FICTION

Jamel Brinkley, A Lucky Man

Graywolf Press

Lauren Groff, Florida

Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House

Brandon Hobson, Where the Dead Sit Talking

Soho Press

Rebecca Makkai, The Great Believers

Viking Books / Penguin Random House

Sigrid Nunez, The Friend

Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House

NONFICTION

Colin G. Calloway, The Indian World of George Washington: The First President, the First Americans, and the Birth of the Nation

Oxford University Press

Victoria Johnson, American Eden: David Hosack, Botany, and Medicine in the Garden of the Early Republic

Liveright / W. W. Norton & Company

Sarah Smarsh, Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth

Scribner / Simon & Schuster

Jeffrey C. Stewart, The New Negro: The Life of Alain Locke

Oxford University Press

Adam Winkler, We the Corporations: How American Businesses Won Their Civil Rights

Liveright / W. W. Norton & CompanY

POETRY

Rae Armantrout, Wobble

Wesleyan University Press

Terrance Hayes, American Sonnets for My Past and Future Assassin

Penguin Books / Penguin Random House

Diana Khoi Nguyen, Ghost Of

Omnidawn Publishing

Justin Phillip Reed, Indecency

Coffee House Press

Jenny Xie, Eye Level

Graywolf Press

TRANSLATED LITERATURE

Négar Djavadi, Disoriental

Translated by Tina Kover

Europa Editions

Hanne Ørstavik, Love

Translated by Martin Aitken

Archipelago Books

Domenico Starnone, Trick

Translated by Jhumpa Lahiri

Europa Editions

Yoko Tawada, The Emissary

Translated by Margaret Mitsutani

New Directions Publishing

Olga Tokarczuk, Flights

Translated by Jennifer Croft

Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House

YOUNG PEOPLE’S LITERATURE

Elizabeth Acevedo, The Poet X

HarperTeen / HarperCollins Publishers

M. T. Anderson and Eugene Yelchin, The Assassination of Brangwain Spurge

Candlewick Press

Leslie Connor, The Truth as Told by Mason Buttle

Katherine Tegen Books / HarperCollins Publishers

Christopher Paul Curtis, The Journey of Little Charlie

Scholastic Press / Scholastic, Inc.

Jarrett J. Krosoczka, Hey, Kiddo

Graphix / Scholastic, Inc.

