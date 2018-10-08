Busy Philipps accuses James Franco of assaulting her during filming of Freaks and Geeks

In her new book, Busy Philipps claims that her former Freaks and Geeks costar James Franco assaulted her during filming of the show, calling him a “f—ing bully.”

The excerpt from This Will Only Hurt a Little (out Oct. 16), which was debuted by Radar and verified by EW, features Philipps detailing her she describes as a difficult working relationship with Franco on the beloved cult classic, on which they starred as volatile love interests Kim Kelly and Daniel Desario. The actress recalls one specific incident when she, at the suggestion of the director, hit Franco in the chest while filming a scene, only for Franco to respond by grabbing her, screaming in her face to not ever touch him, and throwing her to the ground.

“Flat on my back,” she wrote. “Wind knocked out of me. Immediately, I could feel the wet hot stinging of tears, but I tried like hell to suck them back in.”

Philipps says after filming one more take, she ran to costar Linda Cardellini’s trailer and began crying. The next day, according to Philipps, Franco apologized at the behest of producer Judd Apatow, admitting that he watched the tape and “it was pretty mean.”

Representatives for Franco, Cardellini, and Apatow did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

Philipps’ claim against Franco comes eight months after five women accused the Oscar-nominated actor of sexually inappropriate behavior, accounts the actor has previously denied as “not accurate.”