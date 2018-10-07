RWBY and gen:LOCK comics coming next year

The Austin-based media company Rooster Teeth announced Sunday at New York Comic Con that it is partnering with DC Comics to produce a slate of comic books based on its intellectual property. That slate will include comic spin-offs of the anime web series RWBY and the upcoming animated science-fiction show gen:LOCK. The two comic books will be available both physically and digitally in 2019.

RWBY takes place in a world filled with horrific monsters bent on death and destruction, where humanity’s hope lies with powerful Huntsmen and Huntresses.

In gen:LOCK, Earth’s last free society is on the losing side of a global war, and recruits a diverse team of young pilots to control the next generation of giant, weaponized robot bodies known as mecha. These daring recruits will find that their newfound abilities come at no small cost. The series stars Michael B. Jordan, Dakota Fanning, Maisie Williams, Kōichi Yamadera, Golshifteh Farahani, Asia Kate Dillon, and David Tennant.

“All of us at Rooster Teeth Animation are incredibly honored that the tales we’ve been pouring our hearts into have found their comics home at DC,” said said Gray G. Haddock, the company’s head of animation, in a statement. “With these comic books, we’re looking forward to spending more time with the characters we love, taking deeper looks into their worlds, and going on more journeys. DC is a leader in the industry and the caretaker of an amazing pantheon, and working with them we know there are incredible adventures on the horizon. We’re going to have some fun.”

Jim Lee, DC’s chief creative officer and publisher, added, “We’re excited to collaborate with the highly creative teams at Rooster Teeth to expand the worlds around their amazingly popular characters and stories and introduce these stories to even more fans. The comic books and graphic novels will focus on bridging the stories between seasons, as well as exploring the adventures of the supporting characters who play a direct role in the overall plot and who can have a heavy impact on the storyline.”

Rooster Teeth will host the premiere of RWBY Volume 6 on Oct. 27 and the premiere of gen:LOCK on Jan. 26.

