Break out your giant pink Polo shirts (today is Wednesday) and locate the nearest projection room above the auditorium, because it’s Oct. 3, better known as Mean Girls Day, and Aaron Samuels has more to offer than just word vomit-inducing good looks this year.

To celebrate his favorite holiday, Jonathan Bennett, who played Cady Heron’s (Lindsay Lohan) dreamy love interest in Tina Fey’s iconic 2004 comedy, teamed up with Food Network Star chef Nikki Martin to publish The Burn Cookbook.

With Martin’s cooking acumen and Bennett’s Mean Girls expertise (he’s also hosted Food Network’s Cake Wars since 2015), the parody on Regina George’s (Rachel McAdams) infamous Burn Book touts itself as “an unofficial, unauthorized cookbook for Mean Girls fans” full of “real recipes to feed your inner plastic.”

Is all this talk of man candy making you hungry? Here’s everything you need to know about The Burn Cookbook.

Everett Collection

Lacey Chabert, aka Gretchen Weiners, wrote the foreword.

Chabert reminisces on her time on the Mean Girls set in Toronto, where she launched her career and made lifelong friends, including Bennett. Her heartfelt praise of Bennett’s kindness and passion for adventure makes it just as sweet as the dessert recipes in the book.

Bennett dedicated the book to his parents (and everyone who has been personally victimized by Regina George).

In the introduction, he explains that food connects him to his mother, Ruthanne, who died in 2012. According to the brief essay, Bennett’s mom brought homemade meals to his rehearsals and movie shoots in support of her son’s acting career. Several of the recipes in The Burn Cookbook come from Ruthanne’s handwritten instructions for her best meals.

The Burn Cookbook has eight chapters — and each is named after iconic Mean Girls lines.

From “Regina’s All-Carb Diet” to “Get In, Losers, It’s Desserts,” every chapter’s title plays on one of the film’s most beloved quotes. Even more, the names of all the individual recipes are puns. (Each one is spot on).

“We worked backward to make the recipes,” Bennett told PEOPLE. “We came up with the puns and funny names first then created recipes around them.”

The “She Asked Me How to Spell Orange Chicken,” the “Cake Made of Rainbows and Smiles,” and the “Just Stab Caesar Salad” are sure to make fans of the movie laugh between bites.

Bennett and Martin know this is a cookbook for beginners, and they’re here to help novices get started.

Before the recipes begin, the authors include a chapter titled “Own Your Kitchen,” where they list a few must-have items every cook should keep in the kitchen. Most of the items are pretty simple, like a good knife and a nonstick pan, and some are there only for emergencies (Martin considers a fire extinguisher and a first aid kit crucial kitchen components).

Everett Collection

Every page is designed with the classic Burn Book in mind.

One thing that made the film’s Burn Book so memorable was its beat-up, punk rock, scrapbook look, and its real-life culinary counterpart took note: pages torn out of notebooks, doodles, handwritten strikethroughs and revisions, and notecards taped down at the corners appear throughout the cookbook for that old-school yearbook vibe. And, of course, everything black, white, and pink to emulate the Plastics’ signature palette.

Each chapter ends with a (non-food) treat.

Cook your way through each section — or just flip to the end while you wait for your masterpieces to cook — and you’ll find even more nostalgic Mean Girls games, like a “Which Plastic Are You?” quiz, “Mean Girls MASH,” and a drinking game to accompany you and your friends’ thousandth viewing of the film, as well as recipes for DIY beauty products and spots to add photos of your friends above North Shore High School superlatives.

The Burn Cookbook includes obscure “Fetch Facts.”

Think you know everything about Mean Girls? Think again: Bennett left tidbits throughout the book for a behind-the-scenes look at how the early 2000s hit came together. Some of them are so surprising that you might be left feeling like Cady’s mom when she found the fertility vase of the Ndebele tribe under the sink.

The Burn Cookbook is available now.