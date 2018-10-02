The first rule of Fight Club is you do not talk about Fight Club — but no one ever said anything about not making sequels. Back in 2015, Fight Club author Chuck Palahniuk finally wrote a sequel to his original book, but did it as a 10-issue comic series with artist Cameron Stewart. As it turns out, he wasn’t done. EW can exclusively announce that Palahniuk and Stewart are collaborating on another comic sequel for Dark Horse Comics: Fight Club 3.

This time, Tyler Durden has a new problem to deal with: A son. When the series opens, Marla is living with her first child and the series’ unnamed narrator (now going by Balthazar, after calling himself Sebastian in Fight Club 2) in a sketchy, run-down motel. More pertinently, Marla’s pregnant again — and this time, the father is Tyler Durden.

Whether it’s the impending fatherhood or the threat of a new group with a ruthless plan to “fine-tune” mankind, Tyler Durden is about to do something unusual: Team up with Balthazar.

“Fight Club 3 is about what happens when you need to team up with your enemy,” Palahniuk said in a statement. “And the situation is even more complicated here, given Tyler Durden and Balthazar’s unique relationship. And, yes, bodily fluids will be exchanged.”

The first issue (of 12) of Fight Club 3 is set to hit stores on Jan. 30. It will feature variant covers by Duncan Fegredo (Hellboy), Kirbi Fagan, and David Mack. Check those out below.

Dark Horse Comics

Dark Horse Comics