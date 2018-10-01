The biggest recent news out of the Avatar: The Last Airbender/Legend of Korra universe was the unexpected announcement that co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are developing a live-action TV adaptation for Netflix. But while fans await further details on that project, they should take comfort in the knowledge that DiMartino and Koneitzko haven’t stopped telling new stories in their wonderful elemental universe. On top of the recently-announced line of original novels, EW can exclusively announce that next spring will see the launch of a new comic, The Legend of Korra: Ruins of the Empire.

The Legend of Korra wrapped up its fourth and final season in 2014 with an epic finale that also romantically paired its two female leads, the brash Avatar Korra and the stylish inventor Asami Sato. Those threads were picked up three years later by DiMartino and artist Irene Koh in The Legend of Korra: Turf Wars, which saw Korra and Asami (“Korrasami” if you want to get cute) exploring their new relationship while also fighting off a new threat to the humans and spirits of Republic City. Now, Ruins of the Empire will continue to explore unresolved plot threads from the TV series — namely the fate of Kuvira, would-be dictator of the Earth Kingdom.

The new comic, written by DiMartino and illustrated by Michelle Wong, will feature Kuvira put on trial for her crimes. But just because the militant metalbender has been defeated, doesn’t mean her imperial dreams have died with her. The Earth Kingdom’s transition to democracy will be rockier than expected, and when Korra, Asami, Mako, and Bolin disagree on the right solution to rising tensions, drastic measures might be required to prevent another war.

The Legend of Korra: Ruins of the Empire Part One goes on sale May 21, 2019. Check out an exclusive preview below, featuring the opening of Kuvira’s trial.

Dark Horse Comics

Dark Horse Comics

Dark Horse Comics

Dark Horse Comics

Dark Horse Comics