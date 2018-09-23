Michelle Obama's rock-star-level book tour selling out quickly

As Michelle Obama promotes her new memoir Becoming, the former First Lady is set to embark on the type of tour usually reserved for legendary musicians.

The 10-city rollout was developed by Live Nation, the global event company that typically organizes concerts, and will begin in Obama’s hometown of Chicago and conclude at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, a venue equipped for 19,000 attendees.

Tickets to see the 54-year-old at the New York arena are fetching $1,256 for some premium seats, and $3,000 for a special meet-and-greet package. Those looking to shell out less can opt for the more modestly priced upper-tier spots ($29.50).

The month-long tour will also include stops in large performance spaces in Boston; Washington, D.C.; Denver; Detroit; and Dallas.

A statement on Live Nation’s website notes that the presentation will “feature intimate and honest conversations between Mrs. Obama and a selection of to-be-announced moderators, reflective of the extraordinary stories shared in the wide-ranging chapters of her deeply personal book.”

Presales for the dates began on Thursday, and just hours later, most tickets for the Chicago date had sold out — prompting Obama to add dates in both New York and D.C. According to a seating chart on Ticketmaster, the new dates have few tickets left.

“Truly humbled by the response to my upcoming book tour,” Obama tweeted. “I can’t wait to share BECOMING with all of you & hope to see you somewhere along the way!”

Ten percent of ticket sales will be reserved for local charities, schools, and community groups in each city.

Becoming is scheduled to be published Nov. 13, the same date the tour is set to begin. The run will wrap up Dec. 19.