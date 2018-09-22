Led Zeppelin manager Peter Grant to be subject of new biography

It has been announced that Led Zeppelin manager Peter Grant will be the subject of a new biography. The book is called Bring It On Home — Peter Grant, Led Zeppelin & Beyond: The Story of Rock’s Greatest Manager, and is written by Mark Blake.

The larger-than-life Grant steered Led Zeppelin to huge success in the ’70s. The Grant family have allowed access to previously unseen correspondence and photographs to detail the life of a man who was a pioneer of rock music management. Published to coincide with Led Zeppelin’s 50th anniversary, Bring It On Home charts Peter Grant’s rise from wartime poverty through his time as a nightclub doorman, wrestler, and bit-part actor, to the birth of rock’n’roll in the ’50s. From there, it explores his pivotal role in the formation of Led Zeppelin and charts the highs and lows of life on the road with the famous, and infamous, British quartet. The book also documents Grant’s post-Zeppelin fall from grace amid death threats and the shadow of organized crime, and his final days as a man who shunned the excesses of the music industry in favor of friends and family.

Blake’s previous books include Pigs Might Fly: The Inside Story of Pink Floyd. Bring It On Home is published in the UK in October and in the US the following month.