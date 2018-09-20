“The rules of the Hunger Games are simple.” Just ask Tatiana Maslany.

That’s right: The Emmy-winning, chameleonic Orphan Black actress is now joining the Hunger Games family. Maslany has been tapped to narrate the special-edition audiobook of Suzanne Collins’ trilogy, pegged to its 10th anniversary, which we announced here at EW back in April. The package is set to include more than 50 pages of new content, including extensive interviews and a comprehensive timeline.

Scholastic

The audiobook will feature a bonus track Q&A with Maslany. In addition, the CD is packaged with an insert that contains the exclusive content included in the Hunger Games Special Edition print book: an in-depth interview with Collins about the origins of the series, and an engaging archival conversation between Collins and fellow YA author Walter Dean Myers on writing about war for children.

Scholastic has exclusively shared the cover of the audiobook with EW, as well as a still of Maslany in the recording booth. And if you’re here for a taste of what Maslany will bring to the best-selling series, you’re in luck. Below, you can listen to an excerpt of the audiobook, in which Maslany reads that infamous passage teased at the top of this article. So: Want Maslany to outline the rules for you? Take a listen below.

The Hunger Games: Special Edition releases on Oct. 30.