Get a sneak peek at upcoming Archie anniversary issues

Archie Andrews has had a good, long run — so long, in fact, that November sees the release of his namesake comic’s 700th issue. The original volume of Archie started in 1942 and ended with issue #666 in June 2015. A month later the series was rebooted, with writer Mark Waid and artist Fiona Staples giving the Riverdale crew a fresh 21st century look years before The CW made Riverdale cool for TV. Thirty-two issues later, Waid’s run on Archie has wrapped up. Since Archie Comics is going to release a special recap issue in October, that means that when a new creative team — writer Nick Spencer and artist Marguerite Sauvage — takes over in November, they’ll begin with issue #700, a new landmark for Archie Andrews.

“I loved Archie comics so much growing up, and I have the fondest memories of picking up newsstand comics and digests, so getting to actually write them is such a dream come true for me,” Spencer tells EW in a statement. “And it’s never been a better time for all things Archie! I’m just excited to be a part of it. Lots of mysteries and cliffhangers coming your way. You’ll never look at Riverdale the same way!”

Readers aren’t the only ones who will be looking at Riverdale in a new way. When the new run opens in issue #700, the town’s residents have a mystery on their mind: What has Archie Andrews been doing all summer? Since this isn’t Riverdale, the answer probably isn’t “having an affair with his teacher,” but who knows. Jughead’s got a notepad now, so maybe he’s gotten as interested in writing as his TV version.

Below, check out some exclusive preview pages from issue #700 by Sauvage, along with covers for issue #701 by Jen Bartel, Marguerite Sauvage, and Thomas Pitilli.

