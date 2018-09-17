Black Panther just hit theaters in February, but it already feels like an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the return trip to Wakanda in Avengers: Infinity War made for one of the most exhilarating sequences in that crossover film. Now the Black Panther movie is making its influence felt on comics as well: Marvel announced its first-ever solo Killmonger comic Monday, starring the villain Michael B. Jordan made so compelling on the big screen.

Written by Brian Edward Hill (Detective Comics) and illustrated by Juan Ferreyra (Green Arrow), Killmonger will be a five-part miniseries exploring the tragic life story of Erik Killmonger, the Wakandan warrior who was born N’Jadaka. In an interview with Vulture, Hill compared it to writer Evan Narcisse’s recent Rise of the Black Panther miniseries, which told a similar origin story for Killmonger’s heroic counterpart T’Challa.

“I wanted to explore the choices and the failures that lead a person to dedicate their life to revenge, and how that happens,” Hill told Vulture. “Because with Erik, I feel like it’s really a tragedy. It’s a story of a guy who was failed a lot by Wakanda in certain ways, by the people he met outside of Wakanda, by his own conscience in other ways, and I wanted to paint a portrait of that. Because to me the iconic fight between Erik Killmonger and T’Challa is tragic. It’s something that shouldn’t happen. It’s a conflict that’s borne from a tragic misunderstanding and a young man who was violently taken from his home. He grew up in exile and had only his anger to nurture him. So by the time we get to the event of the waterfall fight, it doesn’t read hero and villain to me as much as, the world failed.”

Killmonger is the latest Marvel comic focused on a character from the Black Panther film. T’Challa’s genius sister, Shuri, is also getting a solo comic later this year, from writer Nnedi Okorafor and artist Leonardo Romero.

Killmonger #1 will hit stores Dec. 5. Check out Ferreyra’s preview image below.