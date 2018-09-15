Earlier this year, Austin-based production company Rooster Teeth announced that it was partnering with Scholastic to publish a series of YA novels set in the universe of RT’s web series RWBY, where powerful Huntsmen and Huntresses battle horrific monsters. Now, EW can exclusively debut the cover of the first book (above) in that series, RWBY: After the Fall, which will be available to buy next year.

After Beacon Academy fell, Coco, Fox, Velvet, and Yatsuhashi made a vow: No one else is getting left behind. It’s been more than a year since Team CFVY saw their school destroyed by the Creatures of Grimm, their friends felled in battle or scattered across the world of Remnant. Since then, they’ve been settling into life at Shade Academy in Vacuo, fighting hard to finish their training so they can reunite with their friends and save their world.

When a distress message comes into Shade, asking for huntsmen and huntresses to defend refugees from a never-ending stream of Grimm, Team CFVY answers the call without hesitation. But in the heat of the desert, they’re forced to relive their former battles, both from the Fall of Beacon and from everything that came before.

RWBY: After the Fall is written by E.C. Myers (Fair Coin, The Silence of Six) from a story by RWBY head writers Kerry Shawcross and Miles Luna.