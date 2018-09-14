There There, An American Marriage, more make National Book Awards longlist

Publishing’s awards season has officially kicked off.

The longlists of 10 contenders have been announced for the 2018 National Book Awards, which encompasses five categories: Fiction; Nonfiction; Young People’s Literature; Poetry; and Translated Literature, a brand-new category.

In the Fiction category, several debuts were recognized, including There There‘s Tommy Orange, Heads of the Colored People‘s Nafissa Thompson-Spires, and Jamel Brinkley’s A Lucky Man. As for the commercial hits to land with the judging committee, Tommy Orange and Oprah’s Book Club pick Tayari Jones (An American Marriage) wrote breakout New York Times best-sellers. 2015 finalist Lauren Groff (The Fates and Furies) is also back in contention for her short story collection, Florida.

The nonfiction field is dominated by deeply reported titles, many of them politically-focused. Carol Anderson’s voter-suppression book One Person, No Vote and Rebecca Solnit’s essay collection on “American crises” Call Them by Their True Names are among those to make the top 10.

In the YA field, standouts include Elizabeth Acevedo’s poetry-novel hybrid The Poet X, which EW raved about earlier this year, and Tahereh Mafi’s A Very Large Expanse of Sea. In the newly-created Translated Literature, meanwhile, books to pay attention to include the International Booker Prize winner Flights (read our review) and the Jhumpa Lahiri-translated Italian novel Trick (read our interview).

See the complete longlists below. And get reading!

Fiction

Jamel Brinkley, A Lucky Man

Jennifer Clement, Gun Love

Lauren Groff, Florida

Daniel Gumbiner, The Boatbuilder

Brandon Hobson, Where the Dead Sit Talking

Tayari Jones, An American Marriage

Rebecca Makkai, The Great Believers

Sigrid Nunez, The Friend

Tommy Orange, There There

Nafissa Thompson-Spires, Heads of the Colored People

Nonfiction

Carol Anderson, One Person, No Vote: How Voter Suppression Is Destroying Our Democracy

Colin G. Calloway, The Indian World of George Washington: The First President, the First Americans, and the Birth of the Nation

Steve Coll, Directorate S: The C.I.A. and America’s Secret Wars in Afghanistan and Pakistan

Marwan Hisham and Molly Crabapple, Brothers of the Gun: A Memoir of the Syrian War

Victoria Johnson, American Eden: David Hosack, Botany, and Medicine in the Garden of the Early Republic

David Quammen, The Tangled Tree: A Radical New History of Life

Sarah Smarsh, Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth

Rebecca Solnit, Call Them by Their True Names: American Crises (and Essays)

Jeffrey C. Stewart, The New Negro: The Life of Alain Locke

Adam Winkler, We the Corporations: How American Businesses Won Their Civil Rights

Young People’s Literature

Elizabeth Acevedo, The Poet X

M. T. Anderson and Eugene Yelchin, The Assassination of Brangwain Spurge

Bryan Bliss, We’ll Fly Away

Leslie Connor, The Truth as Told by Mason Buttle

Christopher Paul Curtis, The Journey of Little Charlie

Jarrett J. Krosoczka, Hey, Kiddo

Tahereh Mafi, A Very Large Expanse of Sea

Joy McCullough, Blood Water Paint

Elizabeth Partridge, Boots on the Ground: America’s War in Vietnam

Vesper Stamper, What the Night Sings

Translated Literature (new category)

Négar Djavadi, Disoriental

Translated by Tina Kover

Translated by Tina Kover Roque Larraquy, Comemadre

Translated by Heather Cleary

Translated by Heather Cleary Dunya Mikhail, The Beekeeper: Rescuing the Stolen Women of Iraq

Translated by Dunya Mikhail and Max Weiss

Translated by Dunya Mikhail and Max Weiss Perumal Murugan, One Part Woman

Translated by Aniruddhan Vasudevan

Translated by Aniruddhan Vasudevan Hanne Ørstavik, Love

Translated by Martin Aitken

Translated by Martin Aitken Gunnhild Øyehaug, Wait, Blink: A Perfect Picture of Inner Life

Translated by Kari Dickson

Translated by Kari Dickson Domenico Starnone, Trick

Translated by Jhumpa Lahiri

Translated by Jhumpa Lahiri Yoko Tawada, The Emissary

Translated by Margaret Mitsutani

Translated by Margaret Mitsutani Olga Tokarczuk, Flights

Translated by Jennifer Croft

Translated by Jennifer Croft Tatyana Tolstaya, Aetherial Worlds

Translated by Anya Migdal

Poetry