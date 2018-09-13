The debut novel There Will Come a Darkness, an epic fantasy set to kick off a trilogy, will publish in the fall of 2019, EW can exclusively announce.

The news is significant for a few reasons: The book sparked a huge bidding war, with the amount of editors placing bids entering the double-digits, before being scooped up in the seven-figures by Henry Holt Books for Young Readers — the same imprint behind this year’s YA sensation, Tomi Adeyemi’s Children of Blood and Bone. Rights have already been sold in four foreign territories, and early buzz on the book could hardly be louder.

Oh, and the book’s author, Katy Pool, is only 24 years old.

“Selling this series has been absolutely overwhelming, exciting, and gratifying,” Pool says. “When I told my family I remember thinking, am I making this whole thing up? Did this really happen? It’s something I’ve been working toward my entire life, and this book has been in my brain for over six years now. It is rooted in a lot of things that fascinate me — ancient history, apocalyptic prophecies, fraught sibling relationships, sword fights, and characters grappling with impossible choices. I wanted to write the kind of book I love reading — one with a huge, epic world, but that focused on its characters, their relationships, and their choices in the scope of those cosmic stakes. I feel so grateful to be working with Holt Books for Young Readers, and so excited to share these characters and their world with readers.”

Here’s what you need to know about There Will Come a Darkness: For over two thousand years, the Seven Prophets guided humanity. Using their visions of the future, they ended wars, united nations, and brought powerful despots to heel — until the day, 100 years ago, when the Prophets disappeared. Before they vanished, they left behind one final, secret prophecy: the promise of a looming Age of Darkness and the birth of a Prophet who could be the world’s salvation — or the cause of its destruction. As chaos begins to reign, five characters, each hiding a deadly secret, are set on a collision course that will determine the fate of their world: a prince exiled from his kingdom; a ruthless killer known as “the Pale Hand”; a once-faithful leader doubtful of his duty; a reckless gambler with the power to find anything or anyone; and a dying girl on the verge of giving up. As to who will be the one to stop the Age of Darkness — or unleash it — we’ll have to wait until next year to find out.

Pool graduated from the University of California: Berkeley with a degree in history, and still lives in the Bay Area.

Safe to say, this is one to watch as you start making your 2019 reading lists. We’ll have plenty more on the book as it comes in, but for now, you can learn more about Pool here.