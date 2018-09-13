There aren’t many memoirs which can boast blurbs from Evil Dead actor Bruce Campbell, rock star-cum-auteur Rob Zombie, and Star Wars filmmaker JJ Abrams. But then, there aren’t many memoirists like Don Coscarelli, the beloved-by-horror-fans and perpetually battling-the-odds director of Phantasm, The Beastmaster, Bubba Ho-Tep, and John Dies at the End.

In Coscarelli’s book True Indie: Life and Death in Filmmaking (out Oct. 2), he details the many highs and lows of his career, offering a masterclass to those hoping to pursue their own Hollywood dreams via his successes and failures. As the Phantasm-loving Abrams notes in his recommendation, “True Indie is a charming, entertaining and insightful look at the life and work of a bold and brazen filmmaker. It hits the mark like a speeding, double-spiked chrome ball.”

Watch the exclusive trailer for True Indie, above.

St. Martin's Press

Coscarelli will be promoting the book across the country over the next few weeks, starting with a career talk on Sept. 13 at the Los Angeles branch of The Miskatonic Institute of Horror Studies. See a full list of tour dates, below.

9/13: Los Angeles, CA, at Miskatonic University

9/30: Los Angeles, CA, TBD

10/3: Austin, TX, at Alamo Drafthouse Ritz

10/4: Washington, DC, at AFI Silver

10/5: New York Comic Con and Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn

10/6: Yonkers, NY, at Alamo Drafthouse Yonkers

10/7: Syracuse, NY, at Bristol Omnitheater (Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science & Technology)

10/8: Chicago at Music Box Theatre

10/9: Tulsa, OK, at Circle Cinema

10/10: Denver, CO, at Alamo Drafthouse Sloans Lake

10/11: Salt Lake City, UT, at Tower Theatre

10/19: Portland, OR, at Hollywood Theatre

10/21: Burbank, CA, at Dark Delicacies

10/22: San Francisco, CA, at Alamo Drafthouse New Mission

10/23: Omaha, NE, at Alamo Drafthouse La Vista