It’s been quite a journey for Cassandra Clare’s Dark Artifices series, and now that it’s finally coming to an end, the author has confirmed one last tour for it.

EW can exclusively reveal Clare’s complete touring schedule for Queen of Air and Darkness, which will take place over two weeks at the end of the year, pegged to the book’s Dec. 4 publication. Queen marks the end of the trilogy, which itself is a part of Clare’s Shadowhunter series, a massive YA universe which jointly has sold tens of millions of copies. Clare’s tour will run across the U.S. and also make a stop in Vancouver, Canada.

The Dark Artifices marks Clare’s latest comic-action-romance fantasy series, while also exploring darker themes such as the rise of a racist oppressive regime. Here’s the official synopsis for how things will finish out: “In the wake of the tragic death of Livia Blackthorn, the Clave teeters on the brink of civil war. One fragment of the Blackthorn family flees to Los Angeles, seeking to discover the source of the disease that is destroying the race of warlocks. Meanwhile, Julian and Emma take desperate measures to put their forbidden love aside and undertake a perilous mission to Faerie to retrieve the Black Volume of the Dead. What they find in the Courts is a secret that may tear the Shadow World asunder and open a dark path into a future they could never have imagined. Caught in a race against time, Emma and Julian must save the world of Shadowhunters before the deadly power of the parabatai curse destroys them and everyone they love.”

Check out the official tour schedule below. Queen of Air and Darkness is available for preorder. As a bonus: If you preorder Queen of Air and Darkness in any format from any retailer, you’ll receive a deluxe “fairytale retelling” featuring art and characters all set in the Shadowhunters world.

Tuesday, Dec. 4: New York, NY

BARNES & NOBLE UNION SQUARE, 6.00 PM

33 E 17th St., New York, NY 10003

DETAILS: Wristbanded event: A wristband will be issued on a first come, first served basis to customers who purchase Queen of Air and Darkness from Barnes & Noble Union Square beginning December 4th at 9:00am.

Thursday, Dec. 6: Raleigh, NC

QUAIL RIDGE BOOKS & MUSIC at JONES AUDITORIUM at MEREDITH COLLEGE, 7:00pm

3800 Hillsborough St., Raleigh, NC 27607

Friday, Dec. 7: Miami/ Coral Gables, FL

BOOKS & BOOKS at CORAL GABLES CONGRESSIONAL CHURCH, 7.00pm

3010 De Soto Blvd., Coral Gables, FL 33134

Saturday, Dec. 8: Denver, CO

TATTERED COVER at TRINITY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 7:00pm

1820 Broadway, Denver, CO 80202

SPECIAL GUEST: Moderated by Paolo Bacigalupi

Monday, Dec. 10: Phoenix, AZ

THE POISONED PEN at MADISON CENTER FOR THE ARTS, 7:00pm

5601 N 16th St., Phoenix, AZ 85016

SPECIAL GUEST: In conversation with Diana Gabaldon

Wednesday, Dec. 12: Los Angeles, CA

BARNES & NOBLE THE GROVE, 7:00pm

189 The Grove Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90036

DETAILS: Wristbanded event: A wristband will be issued on a first come, first served basis to customers who purchase Queen of Air and Darkness from Barnes & Noble in The Grove beginning Dec. 12 at 10am.

SPECIAL GUEST: Moderated by LEIGH BARDUGO

Thursday, Dec. 13: Portland, OR

BARNES & NOBLE CLACKAMAS TOWN CENTER at HAPPY VALLEY MIDDLE SCHOOL, 7:00pm

13865 SE King Rd., Happy Valley, OR 97086

Saturday, Dec. 15: Vancouver, BC CANADA

INDIGO VANCOUVER, 3.00 PM

Location to come

DETAILS: Wristbanded event: 400 wristbands will be issued on a first come, first served basis to customers who purchase Queen of Air and Darkness from Indigo at announced location beginning Dec. 15.

Wednesday, Dec. 19: Boston. MA

BROOKLINE BOOKSMITH at the COOLIDGE CORNER THEATRE, 6:00pm

290 Harvard St., Brookline, MA 02446