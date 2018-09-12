Stormy Daniels memoir Full Disclosure to be released next month

Stormy Daniels has secured a book deal.

EW has confirmed that the adult-film star has signed with St. Martin’s Press to publish Full Disclosure, a memoir tracing her difficult childhood, acting and directing career, and most notably, past relationship with President Donald Trump. As the publisher teases, Full Disclosure will find Daniels revealing “the events that led to the nondisclosure agreement and the behind-the-scenes attempts to intimidate her.”

“I own my story and the choices I made,” she writes in the book, per St. Martin’s. “They may not be the ones you would have made, but I stand by them.”

On March 6, Daniels filed a lawsuit against Trump over a nondisclosure agreement negotiated before the election but never signed. She alleged that the president and his surrogates paid hush money in the amount of $130,000 to silence her about an affair she said she had with Trump in 2006.

The case has emerged as a central controversy in the Trump presidency: Attorney Michael Cohen’s office was subsequently raided by the FBI, and he has since pled guilty to eight counts of campaign finance violations, tax fraud, and bank fraud. Speaking to the court at the time of his plea, Cohen stated under oath that he did indeed pay Daniels “in coordination with and at the direction of a candidate for federal office,” the “candidate” being Trump.

Daniels’ memoir is only the latest in a long, long line of books purporting to damage Trump’s credibility and shed new light on his past alleged indiscretions. Recent gossipy tell-alls include Omarosa Manigault-Newman’s Unhinged, which debuted at no. 1 on the New York Times best-seller lists, while Bob Woodward’s Fear has been generating unprecedented demand in advance of its publication on Tuesday.

Full Disclosure will publish on Oct. 2. You can preorder the book here.