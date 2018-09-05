Steve Aoki has worn many hats over his career: DJ, electro house musician, record producer. Now he’s set to add another title to his impressive resume: comics creator.

EW can exclusively announce that the Grammy-nominated DJ has partnered with Impact Theory Comics for Neon Future, a brand-new series which takes place 30 years into the future and will envision a brewing race war. It’s centered on Kita Sovee, a character modeled after Aoki described as a “mysterious” figure “who strives to bring peace, by showing the world a brighter future in harmony with technology. Neon Future will explore the dangers of unchecked power and the limitless nature of human potential.

The creative team behind Neon Future includes comics icon Jim Krueger, an Eisner Award recipient for Best Graphic Novel and frequent collaborator with Marvel and DC Comics (he’s worked on titles including Superman, Avengers, Star Wars, and Justice League of America), and Jheremy Raapack (Injustice: Gods Among Us), who designed the collectible variant covers for the first feature. Neon Future will be released on Oct. 4 at New York Comic-Con.

Aoki has been named as one of the highest paid DJs at $28 million annually. Known for his remixes of artists such as Kid Cudi and collaborations with a wide range of musical talents including will.i.am, Afrojack, Iggy Azalea, and Linkin Park, he’s also a Grammy-nominated artist in his own right, having been cited for Best Dance/Electronica Album for his debut studio effort, Wonderland. Neon Future marks Aoki’s first foray into comic books.

Neon Future is available to pre-order here, and free digital copies will be made available exclusively to those who sign up for the newsletter. On Oct. 5, Aoki will sign Neon Future copies at New York Comic-Con’s IT Comics Booth (#236).

Check out the cover at the top of this post, and see exclusive interiors from the comic below.

Steve Aoki/Impact Theory Comics

